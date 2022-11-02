OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 11,180 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53.

