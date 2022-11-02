OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.