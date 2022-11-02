OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,628 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

NYSE:CS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

