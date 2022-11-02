OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 20,554 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.75% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 194,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $63.17.

