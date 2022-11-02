OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 293,650 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.97% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

