OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS VFVA opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

