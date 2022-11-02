OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,506 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,220,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

