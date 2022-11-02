OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.