OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $351,823,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

