OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 194,835 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 577.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,835 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 216,368 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FLAX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

