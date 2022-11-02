OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

