OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.