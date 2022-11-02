OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,366. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.