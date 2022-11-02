OMG Network Price Hits $1.58 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00007814 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $222.28 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00088029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

