Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 123,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 609,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,779,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.