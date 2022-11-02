Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONCT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

