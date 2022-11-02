ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.
ONE Gas Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OGS opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ONE Gas
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.