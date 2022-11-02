ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of OGS opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

