ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
