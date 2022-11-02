ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

