OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.48. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2,845 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,225,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 224,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

