onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.
onsemi Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. 380,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,754. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in onsemi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
