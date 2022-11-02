onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.

onsemi Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. 380,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,754. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in onsemi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

