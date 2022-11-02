Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

