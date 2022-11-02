Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

