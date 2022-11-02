OpenBlox Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $120,071.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,201.15 or 0.30863369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012054 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

