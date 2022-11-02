Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $14.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.55. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

