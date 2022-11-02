Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,962 shares of company stock worth $2,126,598. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

