Oppenheimer Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $166.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.