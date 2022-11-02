Orchid Price Reaches $0.0904 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $62.43 million and $1.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.31 or 1.00000959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09283382 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,203,010.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.