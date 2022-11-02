O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $865.00 at MKM Partners

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $865.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $834.00. 556,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.30 and its 200-day moving average is $682.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $34,913,134. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,446,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.