O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.15 billion.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $834.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,168 shares of company stock worth $33,741,388. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

