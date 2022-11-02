Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 113049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

