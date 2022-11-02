Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,070 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

