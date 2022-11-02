Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,070 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.