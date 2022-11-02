Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.