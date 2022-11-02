Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.