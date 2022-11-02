Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 2,230 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

