Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $208,122.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $208,122.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,598.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00294762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00117226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00725252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00568061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,541,564 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

