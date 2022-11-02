PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 13,900 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 1,592,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

