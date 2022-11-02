PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 13,900 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PACCAR Price Performance
PCAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 1,592,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.