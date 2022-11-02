Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 4,171 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
