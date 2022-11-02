Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 64,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

