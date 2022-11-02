Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,486 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

