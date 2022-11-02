Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.