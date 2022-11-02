Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,275,000 after buying an additional 560,260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,084,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,666,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

