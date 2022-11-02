Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.70. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.