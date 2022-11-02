PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 347,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 616.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 383,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

