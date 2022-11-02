Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 6.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 12,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,983,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.