Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 6.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 12,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,983,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,660,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

