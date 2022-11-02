Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 268,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.