Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 187.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Accenture by 119.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.40. 36,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.