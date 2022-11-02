Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,624,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.