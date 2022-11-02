Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.68. 54,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

