Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

