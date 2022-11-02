Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

